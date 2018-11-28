Non-profit nightclub to create 40 jobs in Wellington

Two new management positions and 37 roles including bartenders, receptionists and event coordination will be coming to Telford Arena and Live Lounge in Tan Bank, Wellington.

The non-profit concert hall and live music venue has signed a new deal with London-based company Curly Promotions, which will see the venue run as a nightclub hosting club nights every Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the next three years.

Bosses said a minimum of 12 major shows a year will be coming to the venue as part of the deal, include top-level dance acts and DJs.

The arena, which is run by the non-profit Wellington Community Arts Venue, will also receive an extensive refurbishment as part of the work.

Laura Hardy, who is part of the senior management team at the club, said: "Unlike other business we do not have shareholders, the people who benefit from the facility are the local community who use and attend the venue.

"This is a lucrative deal for both parties and sees us collaborating with Curly Promotions for the next three years.

"We are delighted to confirm we are now their regional partner.

“This is a massive deal, which will really put The Telford Arena and Live Lounge on the map.”

Laura said the focus will still be open to the community, available to hire 365 days each year.

Curly Promotions said it wanted to create a venue that will host big act shows, gigs and music festivals, but stressed that the venue will still be available for community use and large scale exhibitions throughout the week and weekend daytimes to early evening.

The overhaul of the venue, which can house up to 1,200 people, will be led by Nash Gooderham, who has worked with a variety of big companies in the music industry.

Two additional management roles have been created for promotions manager and operations manager.

All of the profit from every event or function will be reinvested into the venue to ensure it is kept up-to-date.

The deal will kick start on Friday, with performances by a selection of DJs. There will be free entry before 11pm.