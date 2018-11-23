Advertising
Police concerned for welfare of missing Telford man
Police are concerned for the welfare of a Telford man who has been reported missing.
Raymond Watmore, of Wellington, has not been seen since 6pm on Thursday.
He is described as slim, white, 5'10, with short light brown hair and stubble.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey jeans and black trainers.
Anyone with information should contact police urgently on 101 with the incident number 561s of November 22.
