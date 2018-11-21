Golf club members come together to support Wellington's YMCA

Members of Arscott Golf Club, near Shrewsbury, raised £5,574 last year through its fundraising activities, all of which will go towards counselling sessions and gym equipment for those aged between 16 and 25.

Mandie Mulloy, chief executive at YMCA Wellington and District, said: “We are blown away by the generosity of Arscott Golf Club and this money will be used for access to counselling services, green gym equipment for our young people to use and will also go towards our Step Up reward scheme which benefits the young people in our housing scheme by allowing them to exchange points, awarded for taking part in activities and making real progress in their lives, for prizes such as furniture for move-on, driving lessons or gift vouchers.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from Arscott Golf Club and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Barbara Parnell, lady captain, said: “Seeing first-hand the direct, positive interventions that are offered to young people has been extremely humbling to all of us involved, as is knowing our charitable donations raised in Shropshire will be spent in Shropshire."

Chris Gettings, men's captain, said: "Knowing this money and our support will drive YMCA Wellington and District further towards its goal of providing young people with the support and opportunities they need to become valuable, responsible members of the community makes everything we’ve done so worthwhile and rewarding."

Seniors captain Chris Brace said: "Choosing YMCA Wellington and District as our Senior’s charity was a bold choice and one I am very glad we pursued.

"Its commitment to helping young people, particularly at times of hardship and need, regardless of gender, race, ability, and religion is testament to their ongoing success and continued relevance as they enter their 160th year.”