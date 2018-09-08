Stalwart of Telford football Dave Gregory dies

Dave Gregory had been involved in the Wellington Amateurs team since 1962, and was honoured at Buckingham Palace for his contribution to grassroots football.

Mr Gregory had been deeply involved in the running of the club for decades, and the team saw a meteoric rise since he took over.

Under his leadership the club moved to its new home at Fortis Stadium in Oakengates.

He was also the founder and editor of the Wrekin News magazine.

Wellington Amateurs announced Mr Gregory’s death through social media yesterday.

“It is with deep sadness that the club has to announce the passing of club owner Dave Gregory on Friday morning,” they wrote.

“Everybody at the clubs thoughts are with the whole of the Gregory family.

“God bless you Dave and thank you for everything.”

In a statement released by AFC Telford United, they said it was a huge loss to the local community.

“AFC Telford United are extremely sad to hear the news of the passing of Dave Gregory,” they said.

“Dave will be a huge loss to the local community and to Wellington Amateurs.

“Our condolences and best wishes go to his family and friends.”

Tributes have been paid to Mr Gregory, who was described as a “great friend and mentor”.

Dan Braddock said: “I went through so many good times and so many bad times with Dave Gregory at Wellington Amateurs.

“Having him on your side meant you would have a chance of victory. Even if you fell short at the last you know that everyone had given everything.”

Councillor Lee Carter, who represents the college ward of Wellington, said: “Dave was a great help and support to Telford United, he made a massive decades long commitment to the local amateur football scene and gave great service and a voice to Wellington through his Wellington News publication. A real gent.”