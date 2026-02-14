The one-vehicle collision happened at the Weston Crossroad, Weston-under-Lizard at around 9.45pm yesterday (February 13).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “On Friday, February 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shifnal involving one saloon vehicle. Ambulance in attendance.

“We assisted with extrication.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and an operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.