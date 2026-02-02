Another meeting will be held to decide Shifnal’s precept after deadlock

On Thursday (January 29) members considered Shifnal Town Council’s budget and precept for the 2026/27 financial year.

The recommendation from the governance committee was that the precept be £670,411. That would represent a rise of 16.71 per cent, or an increase of £26.73 a year for a band D property.

However the subsequent vote was tied, meaning that it was not approved.

Denise Reynolds, the town clerk, said the council has been granted an extension to the deadline for its submitted precept. An extraordinary meeting will therefore be held next Monday (February 9) to try and resolve the final budget.

Councillors were also presented with a report on the results and feedback from a public devolution and council services consultation, as well as a report from Ms Reynolds.

Due to Shropshire Council’s perilous financial position, the unitary authority has asked all town and parish councils in the county if they are willing to take on services such as street cleaning as part of a devolution process.

However, Councillor Elizabeth Barker (Reform UK, Shifnal Rural), is calling for clarity for residents on what the initiative truly means for them.

Councillor Elizabeth Barker (Reform UK, Shifnal Rural). Picture: Shropshire Council

“Many residents understandably feel uncertain about this scheme,” said Councillor Barker.

“In reality, it means households will end up paying twice for the same local services.”

Shropshire Council intends to provide partial financial support for the services – leading to town and parish councils raising additional income through higher precepts.

“This is, in effect, double taxation,” Councillor Barker said.

“While the scheme may bring some improvements, the bottom line is that residents will shoulder additional costs for services they are already funding.”

Later this month, Shropshire Council will consider its own annual council tax increase, which is capped at 4.99 per cent unless a referendum is triggered or Government approval is given in exceptional circumstances.

However, town and parish councils face no legal cap – meaning they can increase their precepts by any amount without requiring public approval.

Councillor Barker said the devolution of services policy should have had more scrutiny from elected members.

“It is deeply disappointing that such a major policy – one that hits residents directly in the pocket – was implemented without democratic debate,” she said.

“This one-track approach has ignored the voices of local people.

“I understand why the town council felt it necessary to act. They are being placed in an impossible position.

“The fault lies with Shropshire Council’s administration for failing to properly consider the impact on residents.”