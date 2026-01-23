Week of closures planned for Shifnal street set for resurfacing

Upton Lane in Shifnal is due to be resurfaced from Monday, February 9 to Friday, February 13.

During the work, the road will be closed from 8am to 5pm and a signed diversion will be in place, pointing road users towards Park Lane and the A464.

Work will be taking place on the stretch of road between Lower Upton and its junction with Park Lane/Hinnington Road.

Upton Lane in Shifnal is due to be resurfaced from Monday, February 9 to Friday, February 13. Photo: Google/OneNetwork

Shropshire Council said access for properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

Residents are being asked not to park on the road during the day while the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on one.network