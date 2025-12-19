Shifnal dentist's HMO plan with 'oppressive and substandard' element is rejected

Shifnal Dental Care, which has been in the town since 1971, relocated to the former Odfellows Wine Bar in Market Place last year following a state-of-the-art refurbishment.

In October, practice owner Dr Maciej Wozniak submitted an application for permission to turn the first floor into an HMO.

Dr Maciej Wozniak wanted to turn the first floor of Shifnal Dental Care into a HMO. However, his proposal was refused. Picture: Google

However, Shropshire Council has refused the proposal.

“While the proposed change of use of the first-floor accommodation to an HMO is acceptable in principle given its town centre location, the key issue is whether the scheme would provide satisfactory living conditions for future occupants, particularly regarding internal space and access to natural light,” said planning and development services manager Tabitha Lythe.

“The submitted floor plan shows that room four is entirely internal and lacks any window, thereby offering no source of daylight or outlook. This would create an oppressive and substandard environment for occupiers.”

Ms Lythe added that the proposal would therefore harm residential amenity and would conflict with policy CS6 of the 'core strategy', whigh seeks high-quality development that promotes health and wellbeing.

It would also be contrary to the National Planning Policy Framework, she said, which requires developments to deliver “safe, inclusive and accessible places that afford a high standard of amenity for existing and future users”.