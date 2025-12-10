'We’re delighted to support a group that brings Shifnal together': Running group's 'new chapter' in partnership with dentist

Shifnal Dental Care has announced a partnership with Shifnal Striders, the town's running group known for its "warm, inclusive approach to fitness and community".

As part of the sponsorship, Shifnal Dental Care will provide branded running shirts to support the club’s growing number of members.

Meeting every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning, the Shifnal Striders embark on 5km runs around the town, with an average of 20 runners turning out each session.

Shifnal Striders take a trip to the Shifnal Dentist Care, which has sponsored them

At the heart of the group’s ethos is a simple but powerful motto: “We start together, we end together.”

One runner, Alison Smith, who suffers from sight loss, said the running group had been a “game-changer” for her.

“Shifnal Striders has been a game-changer for me. As someone with sight loss, I was stuck running the same route, solo, until I found this amazing group,” she said. “The group has allowed me to run new routes and run further distances safely. I feel so empowered.

“Shifnal Striders mean a lot to me, we aren’t just a running club – we are family that is full of love and acceptance.”

Shifnal Dental Care said the team was "proud" to support the club.

Maciej Wozniak of the business said: “At Shifnal Dental Care, we’re proud to sponsor Shifnal Striders. Their commitment to community spirit, wellbeing, and teamwork reflects the values we hold as a local practice.

“We’re delighted to support a group that brings Shifnal together and who also prove that running is, apparently, something people do for fun.”

A spokesperson for Shifnal Striders said the partnership "marks an exciting new chapter for the club “ as they continue "to grow and inspire people of all abilities to get active, feel connected, and enjoy the shared experience of running".