Shifnal homes plan withdrawn day before planning committee decision

DBA Estates' plans for 34 homes on land to the North of Watts Drive in Shifnal were due to be considered by Shropshire Council's southern planning committee tomorrow - Tuesday, November 24.

The authority's planning officers had recommended that councillors on the committee vote to refuse the proposal.

But it has now emerged that the developers behind the scheme have withdrawn the plan before it is considered by committee.

The site of the proposed development. Picture: Google maps

A letter from Tabitha Lythe, a Planning and Development Services Manager at Shropshire Council, to the applicants said: "We acknowledge your communication advising that the above application is being withdrawn. No determination will now be made in respect of this application."