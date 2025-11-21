Digital advertising board backed by community would 'harm' Shifnal's conservation area, rules planning inspector

The promotional group Visit Shifnal requested permission from Shropshire Council over the summer to install an electronic advertising board on the side of a three-storey Georgian building in the town centre.

The organisation said the 'vandal-proof' board would be used to advertise local businesses, charities, community groups, schools, a church and other events, and would replace an existing non-digital notice board.

However, council planning officers said the proposed modern, illuminated sign would be "overly dominant" and detrimental to the appearance of the Shifnal Conservation Area, and rejected the proposal.

Unhappy with the council's decision, the applicant launched an appeal with the government Planning Inspector.

Appeal documentation argued the council's concerns were "overstated" and argued the building, 1A-1B Cheapside, was not listed and the sign would be "slimline and unobtrusive".