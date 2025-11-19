Villagers will cover this Shropshire church in plants - here's why

St Mary’s Church and the Sheriffhales Community Choir in Sheriffhales, east of Telford, are inviting people to welcome the Christmas season at their second Advent Greening Festival on Sunday, November 30.

The "greening" of the church is the tradition of decorating it with evergreens such as holly and ivy, and has probably taken place since medieval times on the first Sunday of Advent.

The church community decided to celebrate this tradition by holding the first festival in 2024, which they say was a huge success.

St Mary's Church in Sheriffhales

This year, the afternoon begins at 3pm with a traditional greening church service including seasonal favourites such as Deck the Halls.

At 4pm, there will be a sale of door wreaths, made by members of the choir, as well as a home-made produce stall. Visitors can enjoy seasonal refreshments including warming mulled winter punch and there will be a raffle for some fabulous Christmas hampers and a bottle tombola.

Proceeds from the event will go to the church as it begins fundraising for essential repairs to the building, which dates back in parts to the 14th century.