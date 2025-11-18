The proposal from DBA Estates, for 34 homes on land to the north of Watts Drive in Shifnal, will go before Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday, November 25.

The proposal concerns a strip of land between the M54 and existing housing built off Haughton Road.

The plans show the access for the new development as through the existing estate.

The site was originally earmarked for a swimming pool in conditions for the previous development, along with the potential for allotments, but the project has never gone ahead.