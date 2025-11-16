20mph zone and speed bumps planned for outside Shifnal school

Shropshire Council is proposing to reduce the speed limit and install speed bumps outside of Idsall School in Shifnal.

The plan, which the council says is in line with its 2023 guidance, would introduce a new 20mph zone along Coppice Green Lane.

The new 20mph zone would run from Coppice Green Lane's junction with Curriers Lane to a point 130 metres southwest of its junction with Poplar Street.

Shropshire Council is proposing to reduce the speed limit and install speed bumps outside of Idsall School in Shifnal. Photo: Google

A pair of 'speed cushions' are being proposed at three different points along the road, as well as three 'raised tables' - a speed bump with a flat, raised platform.

The local authority said the proposals aim to "improve the safety of school children, residents and other road users during the school peak times".

The full plans are available to view online, or by visiting Shifnal Library, during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.