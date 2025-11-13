Shifnal Town Council will host the meeting at 7pm on Friday, November 21, at Shifnal Village Hall.

The town has been the focus of significant housing development in recent years, with the population increasing by around 40 per cent in the last decade.

It comes as the town is again the focus of a number of fresh housing proposals, totalling around 200 new homes.

Campaigners from Shifnal Matters have also pointed to the potential impact of 800 homes proposed for neighbouring Albrighton.