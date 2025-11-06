Residents and businesses invited to Shifnal history event

The event takes place at The Old Fire Station on Shrewsbury Road from 5pm to 6.30pm on Thursday, November 13.

The evening will be open to Shifnal business owners and members of the public, offering a unique opportunity to explore the town’s rich history and heritage.

Visitors will be able to view exhibitions and learn about Shifnal’s historic buildings and notable families, with insights provided by local historians.

Marilyn Higson from Shifnal Local History Group

Recognising that the history exhibitions are not always accessible to those working during regular opening hours, the evening aims to make local history more inclusive while also encouraging networking and collaboration among local businesses.

Attendees will also have the chance to find out more about Love Shifnal’s role in supporting the local business community and promoting Shifnal as a thriving place to live, work, and visit.

Jenna Humphreys, from Love Shifnal said: "This is a great opportunity for businesses and the public of Shifnal alike to learn more about our town’s history. It’s also a fantastic way for local businesses who may not ordinarily meet to network, and to discover how to get involved with the wider community with the support of Love Shifnal."