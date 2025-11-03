'Statement of ambition': Shifnal's 'significant long-term investment' in Christmas lights to be revealed at switch-on later this month

Shifnal Town Council is inviting residents and visitors to mark their calendars for a Christmas Lights Switch On event on Saturday, November 29.

The event is set to celebrate a "significant long-term investment aimed at putting Shifnal firmly on the map for its festive lights".

The town council has committed "substantial funds" this year to enhance the Christmas lights infrastructure.

Shifnal Town Clerk Denise Reynolds, the town's Mayor Paul Williamson, and Dan Harper from the council.

It said the investment is intended to ensure a high-quality display that will illuminate the town centre for many seasons to come - with further investment planned year-on-year.

The festive lights switch on kicks off at 5pm and promises an evening with entertainment for the whole family.

A stage will host a variety of local talent and acts throughout the evening including Centre Stage and Susie C Sings.

Street entertainment will add to the atmosphere, featuring towering stilt walkers, popular mascots, and street bubbles.

A highlight for younger visitors will be the traditional and much-loved Santa's Grotto.

The countdown to the town’s bright new lights will begin on the main stage.

At 6.25pm Father Christmas will read the classic festive tale, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, before the mayor addresses the event at 6.40pm.

At 6.45pm the mayor will officially switch on the new lights, joined on stage by Santa and his Elves, and the town's Carnival Royalty.

Shifnal Town Council said it is encouraging all local businesses to embrace the festive spirit by staying open late to welcome the crowds and maximise sales during the community event.

"This is more than just a light switch-on; it's a statement of ambition for Shifnal," said Councillor Paul Williamson, Mayor of Shifnal. "The Town Council has made a significant, long-term investment to ensure our town shines brilliantly this Christmas and for years to come. We look forward to seeing the community come together to enjoy this festive occasion."