The site for the proposed scheme is on 16 acres of agricultural land at New Park Farm to the north of Revells Rough, and to the southeast of the town.

The land earmarked for the development also includes just under four acres of woodland, which would remain unaffected according to initial plans.

The site sits next to an existing Taylor Wimpey development known as the Thomas Beddoes estate.

The proposal for the Shifnal site. Picture: Catesby Estates

A consultation on the plans has been launched by Catesby Estates, acting on behalf of the landowners.

Catesby Estates has said the land involved in the plans is not green belt, and has also previously been earmarked in Shropshire Council plans for residential development.

A statement on the consultation webpage says: "The council had been developing a new Local Plan, however, in March 2025, the emerging Local Plan was withdrawn from examination.

The land earmarked for the development. Picture: Catesby Estates

"The council is unable to provide a five-year housing land supply and have a housing shortfall. Data released in July 2025, shows there are 7,222 households on Shropshire Council’s housing waiting list.

"This is why this proposal is coming forward now. The site at New Park Farm offers a suitable and sustainable location for new homes, helping to meet the urgent need for both market and affordable housing."

The proposals are for with a mix of house sizes and types, ranging from one to five bedrooms. It adds that 33 per cent of the development will be affordable homes.

Access to the development would be via the existing estate, off the A464.

Catesby Estates said that "Revell’s Rough woodland will remain and will be protected with landscaping buffers", and added that the site would also include "significant open space including walking and cycling routes and children’s play areas including connectivity to the National Cycle Route 81 north of the site".

The consultation has now opened ahead of the official submission of a planning application and people have until Sunday, November 16, to respond.

Catesby Homes added: "As part of designing a high-quality development we are seeking to capture the vision, values and ideas of the community.

"We want to work collaboratively and openly with local residents before working up final plans which will be submitted as part of an outline planning application to Shropshire Council later in the process."