Specsavers granted permission for improvements to open new shop at former Shifnal bank premises

Shropshire Council has approved a planning application for 1 The Square, Market Place, in Shifnal.

The proposal is to replace windows and the entrance to the building.

The applicant requested permission to replace seven windows on the ground floor: four to the front and three to the side.

Another eight windows will be replaced on the first floor, with the design and access statement submitted to the council saying: "The existing timber windows have deteriorated significantly and require replacing."

The main entrance door will also be replaced with a new aluminium frame design with new ironmongery.

The Shifnal building. Picture: Google

Shropshire Council's conservation team said that the replacement windows would need to match the original windows for the premises.

The conservation team had initially said it would not support the plan over concerns about the proposals for the windows, before new submissions from the applicants.

Detailing the reasons for the approval, the council said that the plan would bring a disused town-centre building back into use.

It said: "The proposed development is associated with the re-use of a prominent town centre building that has lain empty and disused for a number of years.

"The proposal would have no significant impact on the character and appearance of the building or the character of the Conservation Area. The proposal is therefore considered acceptable."

The building fell into disuse in 2017 when Barclays decided to shut the bank.

At the time the firm said the move came as more than half of its customers were doing banking at other branches.