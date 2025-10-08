Youngsters in Shifnal set for week of 'spooktacular' fun through Halloween hunt

The town will host a Halloween-themed spooky hunt during the October half-term holiday, running from October 25 to November 1.

Families taking part can collect a trail map from Nan's Café, Presence Gift Shop or Woods the Cleaners before setting off to spot spooky characters hidden in shop windows around the town.

Participants can then write down the names of the characters they find and, once the trail is completed, children can return their finished maps to claim a special Halloween treat.

Pictured, from left: Alistair Bussey from Shifnal Wines, Jannene Dunkerley from Woods the Cleaners, Laura Steventon and her daughter Jessica Steventon from The Flowerpot

A range of local businesses are taking part in the spooky hunt, including Rachael The Flower Girl, Woods Dry Cleaners, Black Orchid Salon, S R Drinnan Opticians, Presence Gift Shop, Alexander’s Kitchen, Harrison James Ltd, The Flower Pot, TJ Salon, Shifnal Home and Garden, La Petit Concierge Ltd, Nan’s Café, Bonnies Baths and Bubbles, Make New & Mend, Shifnal Phones, Ashley Gamble Hair Salon, Severn Hospice Shop, Fields of Shifnal Estate Agents, Shifnal Wines, Clarkes Solicitors, and Shifnal Library.

This year’s event also features a stop at Shifnal Shopping Centre, which includes Shifnal Phones and The Nook. A bonus 'spook' will be hidden inside the shopping centre, adding an extra twist to the Halloween trail.

The event has been organised by Shifnal Town Council and Love Shifnal.

Jenna Humphreys from Love Shifnal said: "It promises to be a fun-filled week - a fantastic way for families to explore the town and support local businesses, while giving traders a chance to come together with the community."