Veteran completes month-long gruelling 50-mile challenge with 50 pounds on his back raising hundreds for Shropshire boxing gym

Jack Jackson, who served nearly 20 years in the military, has so far raised more than £885 for Brightstar Boxing Academy, where he now volunteers as a coach.

The funds will help the Shifnal-based gym purchase essential equipment such as boxing gloves and pads for local youngsters.

Jack, from Shifnal, was discharged from the Army in September last year after completing multiple operational tours in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, and Iraq. He was later diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and found it difficult to adjust to civilian life.

Jack Jackson has walked and and jogged 50 miles carrying 50lbs in September to raise funds for a local boxing gym. Photo: Tim Thursfield

However, with support from The Poppy Factory and its 'Navigator' service, he was able to secure his volunteering role at the boxing gym.

To give back to the club and support its work in the community, Jack decided to take on the gruelling, month-long fundraising challenge, originally setting out to raise £500.

Tracie Wharton, who has supported Jack through The Poppy Factory’s navigator service, said: "It’s fantastic to see how far Jack has come since signing up for our Navigator service.

"By volunteering as a boxing coach and taking on this challenge, he has clearly grown in confidence and built great resilience. I’m proud of him for achieving all that he has and for smashing his fundraising target."

Jack joined the Army in 2000, serving with the Royal Green Jackets before becoming part of The Rifles in 2007.

After initially leaving service in 2013, he rejoined in 2019 with the Military Provost Guard Service, providing security at military bases.