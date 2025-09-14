'The RAF Family is never alone' - Shropshire veteran pays tribute to 'The Few' ahead of Battle of Britain Day anniversary

Ann Hughes, 55, from Shifnal served for 20 years as an RAF policewoman, but was medically discharged in 2009.

Two years later, she was diagnosed with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, due to the deterioration of her condition.

The Shropshire veteran has shared her personal story of how she was supported by the RAF Benevolent Fund at her time of need.

RAF veteran Ann Hughes from Shifnal. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

The RAF Benevolent Fund played a vital role during the Second World War, supporting injured personnel, widows, and children through their dark times.

Now, it continues to support RAF families, seeking to ensure that anyone who has served is "never left behind".

On Monday (September 15), the nation will commemorate the 85th anniversary of Battle of Britain Day. The pivotal date in World War II commemorates the generation that became known as 'The Few' who decisively fought and defeated the German Luftwaffe in the largest air battle in history.

"As we mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, we remember the bravery and sacrifice of those who selflessly defended our skies for our freedom today," said veteran Ann.

"The RAF Benevolent Fund was there to support them through their difficulties, and it continues to stand by the RAF family today. For over 106 years, the Fund has been there for serving personnel, veterans, and their families, providing a lifetime of support.

"After facing some challenges, it has been there every step of the way for me and ensures that no matter the obstacle, the RAF Family is never alone."

The RAF Benevolent Fund housed Ann in 2009 and made necessary adaptations to make her home more accessible.

It also helped support the cost of a mobility scooter and has provided her family with short breaks away.

The Shifnal veteran is extremely grateful for their support, adding: "My MS affects walking, my eyes, everything really. I get a lot of spasms and fatigue and can’t walk far without a crutch - I have to use a wheelchair for distances.

"Being medically discharged from the RAF was frightening. I don’t like asking for help but I’m so glad I contacted the fund."