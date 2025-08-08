Horse discovered 'roaming free' near Shifnal - police launch appeal to find the owner

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Steven Breese said the horse was discovered today (August 8) on Naird Lane.

Although the horse appears to be in good health, the PSCO said it is unsettled. The horse, described as brown with white socks and a white nose stripe, is believed to have been loose for two days.

The horse has been taken to West Hedges Animal rescue where it is being cared for, but authorities are hoping to return the horse with its rightful owner.

An appeal has been launched to find the horse's owner. Pic: West Mercia Police

An appeal on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "A horse has been found in the Shifnal area, and we’re urgently seeking to reunite it with its rightful owner.

"The horse was discovered on the 8th August roaming free on Naird Lane, Shifnal, and appears to be in good health, though understandably unsettled. It’s currently being cared for in a safe and secure environment with West Hedges Animal rescue but we believe someone out there is missing their beloved companion.

"If you believe this horse may be yours, or know someone who has recently lost a horse in the area, please get in touch as soon as possible. Proof of ownership will be required to ensure the horse is returned to the correct person.

"Please call West Hedges Animal rescue with any information on 07960895919."