Firefighters tackle large blaze involving lorry that was used for storage

At 2.11pm today (August 5), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire involving a large goods vehicle on Kettlemore Lane in Sheriffhales near Shifnal.

Two fire crews were sent from Newport and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said the heavy goods vehicle, which was being used for storage, was alight. Ten square metres of hedging and grass was also on fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used an extended hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The stop message was received at 3.10pm, indicating that the fire was under control.