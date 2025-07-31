More fly-tipped rubbish found on fire on country lane in Shifnal

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Shaw Lane in Shifnal at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, July 30 where they discovered around eight square metres of fly-tipped rubbish alight.



Crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Tweedale fire station and left the scene at 11.10pm.

In recent months Shifnal has seen several fires involving fly-tipped rubbish.

Around a month ago, a caravan that had been dumped in a layby on Redhill Lane went up in flames, while earlier in the year, the fire service reported fly-tipped items on Stanton Road had been "set on fire".