'We always strive to deliver the best' - Five star Shropshire venue celebrates double award win

Weston Park, on the border of Shropshire and Staffordshire, has been awarded five-star accreditation by Quality in Tourism – the body considered to be the gold standard across the UK’s hospitality and tourism industry.

In addition, the estate has also received the REST badge, underscoring the venue’s commitment to responsible, ethical and sustainable tourism.

The venue near Shifnal is home to a world renowned art collection, a magnificent stately home, and the venue's 1,000 acre grounds regularly play host to headline events such as Camper Jam, Bike 4 Life and the Great British Food Festival.

Staff at Weston Park celebrate the venue's five star Quality in Tourism status

Colin Sweeney, chief executive of the Weston Park Foundation, said the team was delighted to receive the latest industry accreditations, which underlined the estate’s commitment and reputation for excellence.

"The team work incredibly hard to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests," he said.

"We take immense pride in the quality of everything at Weston, whether you are staying in the house for a celebration or in one of our holiday cottages.

"We always strive to deliver the best standards and both of these accreditations reflect the ongoing dedication of our team."

The Quality in Tourism assessment focuses on how businesses deliver excellence in service, facilities and hospitality.

The five-star rating places Weston among an elite group of destinations offering consistently high standards for visitors – whether they are staying in the house, attending an event or enjoying a stay in one of the estate’s restored holiday cottages.

Receiving the REST badge further distinguishes Weston Park as a leader in sustainable and ethical tourism practices.

The estate’s initiatives include working with local suppliers and charities, supporting equal opportunities in the workplace, offering strong employee benefits and investing in staff wellbeing.