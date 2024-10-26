Shifnal 10k returns after popular inaugural race - how and when to register

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The inaugural Shifnal 10k was held in late-April and hailed a success by organisers who are excited to announce that registration for the second race on May 11 next year opens on Monday (October 28).

The event is organised by a group of the town's residents who will work with a team from AV Timing next spring.

Crowds turned out in their numbers to support the sell-out first 10k race that attracted runners and athletes from across the region. Organisers have revealed that 350 places will be available for next year's event.

Nearly £2,000 was raised for charities last year through Shifnal 10k, and organisers are hoping to surpass that number next year.

"We were delighted that this year's inaugural Shifnal 10k sold out, and are now excited for the next event on May 11, 2025," said one organiser, Russ Newman.

"There are places for 350 runners, with entries opening on October 28.

"We are proud to announce that together we raised nearly £2,000 for charities last year and hope to beat that target in 2025.

"The feedback we received was really positive and we have looked at what we can do to enhance the day and make the next event as enjoyable as possible.

"We can't wait to get started and look forward to welcoming runners back to our fantastic town either as a runner or volunteer for Shifnal 10k 2025."

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal added that it is great to see the race return and support local businesses.

She said: "This is good news for Shifnal - the 10k will again bring people into Shifnal -both runners and their supporters who will be keen to use the local cafes and pubs and see what the town has to offer."

Shropshire residents wishing to enter the race can do so at: https://www.avtiming.com/shifnal10k