Firefighters tackle late night motorhome fire

The incident took place at Hilton Bank, Shifnal, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted to the emergency at 10.30pm.

Two fire crews from Newport and Telford were sent to the scene, and firefighters wore breathing equipment while they used hoses to put out the blaze.

An update from the service said that no one was injured in the incident.