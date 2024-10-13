The bright yellow pub that's just as bold on the inside as it is on the out

In the case of the Jaspers Arms in Shifnal, the building stands out a mile and makes the uninitiated very aware of where the pub is through a very distinctive colour scheme and mural.

The pub on Victoria Road has a striking mustard colour with a mural painted on the gable end of an eagle, a dog and railway bridges, as well as a distinctive sign on the outside of the building.

Part of the town since the 1820s, the Jaspers Arms has gone through many hands over the years. It is currently under the ownership of Aled Rees, who bought the pub in 1998 and has made a number of subtle changes over the years, such as the distinctive balcony.

The pub is not hard to miss, with a very distinctive colour scheme

He said he hadn't even been to Shifnal before taking over the pub, having been born and lived in south Wales in a village called Ynysybwl and having then owned and run a pub in Pembridge in Herefordshire called the Red Lion, but had seen the pub up for offer and decided to put in a bid.

He said: "We had the Red Lion and we were looking to buy another pub, so we saw this being advertised through a licensed property agent and came to see it, then basically put in an offer which was accepted and moved in August 1998.