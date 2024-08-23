Hundreds of homes affected as towns and villages across Shropshire hit by early morning power cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In Shifnal National Grid said around 380 properties were affected across two incidents, the first being reported around 6am and the second around 6.45am.

An update from the firm said it expected the problem to be fixed by around 12.30pm.

Elsewhere there are reportedly more than 400 homes affected at the Humbers, near the Muxton area of Telford. An update said the incident was reported shortly after 6am and is expected to be resolved by 11.30am.

Around 180 homes are also said to be without power to the west of Newport, with the incident again reported around 6am and likely to be fixed by 11.30am.

In both Market Drayton and Woore in the northeast of the county around 50 properties are currently without power, with National Grid expecting services to resume by 1pm.

A handful of homes in Bayston Hill are reported to be without electricity, with the power cut off around 7.30am and expected to be back by 11am, according to National Grid.

Other incidents have affected properties at Stoney Stretton, Rowton, near Cleobury Mortimer, and Clee Hill.