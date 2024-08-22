'It is so much more than just cheap trips to France' town's twinners seek new members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shifnal has been twinned with the French town of Machecoul St-Même, near Nantes for the last 36 years.

The town's were twinned in 1988 due to their similar size and demographic – links between sporting and cultural clubs and societies as well as individuals and families have developed over the years.

The Shifnal Twinning Association (STA) says getting involved “offers so much to members”.

“Not only do you make friends with our French hosts and visitors, but also with people in and around Shifnal,” a spokesperson for the group said. “It is so much more than just cheap trips to France.”

The Association is committed to community engagement. It initiated the presence of former French soldiers at the recent D Day commemorations with members of the Royal British Legion at Shifnal.

It has helped to forge links between the Shifnal Tennis Club, and that of Machecoul.

In association with the Park House Hotel, STA is hosting a French meal, with talks about French food and wines. Connections in the past have been established between choirs and the football clubs.

The STA joined forces to support the treasure trail around the town, with French names attached to the toys spread around town. Primary schools in Shifnal have also received schemes of work for French learning and ‘Language Passports’ serving to record the children’s learning and competence.

STA committee members attended Remembrance Day Services in France, participating in the unveiling of a monument commemorating the fatal plane crash with English and Canadian servicemen in Machecoul St Même during the second world war.

These connections are assisted by a system of corporate membership, lowering the costs for all participants as appropriate.

There are 10 social events per year, participation in the Xmas lights event in the town centre. An exhibition in the form of photographs is being staged at the Village Hall, in the aptly named Machecoul room, with the support of the Co-Op who are providing refreshments for the visitors.

STA members are warmly welcomed in Machecoul every two years, and host the French in the intervening years.

“For over 36 years, friends for life have been made. Visits in both countries include outings, social events, a dinner and much more! Excursions around Shifnal are open to STA members as well as the French, and are as enjoyable and instructive to us as they are to the French,” said the STA.

If you are interested in joining, you should contact the Chair, Ruth Evans on shifnaltwinning@gmail.com