Bestival organisers hail spectacular weekend after conclusion of packed event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The family-friendly festival was back at Weston Park, on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border for the third time.

Organised by the DJ Rob da Bank and his wife Josie, this year's event featured a packed main-stage with performances from Paloma Faith, 80s legend Rick Astley, and dance-music favourites Faithless, who performed to the backdrop of a dazzling laser show while paying homage to the late Maxi Jazz.

Other acts included McFly, Scissor Sisters co-lead vocalist Jake Shears, legendary rock band The Darkness, the incredible electronic music duo Orbital and Gok Wan.

Rick Astley performing at Bestival.

Rob da Bank hailed a successful weekend, saying: “From wild swimming in the lake to whittling wood into magic wands, dancing to headliners Rick Astley, McFly, Faithless and Paloma Faith to surprise hit of the festival Dogshow and eating the finest BBQ outside of Texas, it’s been a vintage year at Camp Bestival Shropshire. What a weekend!

"Thanks to each and every one of you who came to join us for this epic event. From your wonderful fancy-dress efforts to talks, workshops, sports, activities and so much creativity and inspiration across the weekend. Hope you all, like us, made memories to cherish forever."

Bestival took place at Weston Park. Picture: Victor Frankowski

This year the festival saw Weston Park transformed into multiple different eras as families embraced the 'Time Travel' theme for 2024.

On Saturday afternoon, BBC Radio 2 DJ and presenter, Sara Cox led Saturday’s Fancy Dress Parade under the eyes of the festival's signature 'Love-Bot', with hundreds of families taking part in the time travel spectacle.

Besitval took place at Weston Park.

From Vikings to The Beatles, families came out in full force to celebrate the theme.

An exclusive new addition for this year were the Camp Bestival Navigators, ready to guide all the younger explorers who attended the festival.

Rob da Bank at Bestival

The Navigators, based at the brand-new Navigation Town, directed children to all the wonderful things the festival has to offer, including circus skills, woodland activities and fashion design.

Every child who attended the festival received their very own free Explorer’s Passport, another new addition for this year.

Faithless played at Bestival. Picture: Victor Frankowski

Designed by festival co-founder Josie da Bank, the Explorer’s Passport was packed with beautiful illustrations, maps and information, with lots of space for kids to add their memories, stamps and stickers as they explore the festival.

Guests were also able to take their passports to Josie’s Post Office – also situated in Navigation Town – to take part in extra special doodling workshops, stamping, stickering and more.

The Darkness played at Bestival.

Those looking for some family downtime enjoyed much needed time out in the Slow Motion wellness area on the banks of Park Pool within the grounds of Weston Park.

From ice baths and meditation to yoga sessions and sleep retreats, plus much more guaranteed a weekend of wellness and recuperation in amongst the festival excitement.

Orbital playing at Bestival.

The peaceful lake took centre stage as families enjoyed wild swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking and raft racing.

Festivalgoers were also able to try a host of other free activities, with soft play, circus skills, African drum workshops, lantern making, dance classes, skateboarding, bushcraft, parkour, wall-climbing and art classes on offer.