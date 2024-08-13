Major A-road to close for two weeks with an almost 15-mile diversion in place

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

1km of the A5 between Crackleybank and the A41 Pickmere Roundabout will be closed during the day from Friday, August 23 to September 6.

Multevo Ltd, on behalf of Shropshire Council, are planning to carry out essential carriageway repairs between 9.30am and 4pm. Weekends and the bank holiday are not included.