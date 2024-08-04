A41 likely to stay closed for 'several hours' after serious crash overnight
An A-road near Shifnal has been closed after a crash in the early hours of Sunday.
By Megan Jones
The A41 at Lizard Grange near Tong was closed on Sunday morning following a collision in the early hours of the morning.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it responded to reports of a collision at 1.13am.
The incident happened near the Pickmere Roundabout with the A5.
Shropshire Council said the road was likely to be closed for "several hours" and were advising drivers to take alternative routes.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for comment.