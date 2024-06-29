Fire crews called to late-night open fire in Shifnal
Fire crews were called to extinguish a fire in the open in Shifnal last night.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.42pm reporting a fire in the open.
One crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to Market Place on Bradford Street in Shifnal.
The incident involved a small camp fire that was extinguished by crews.
The fire service was finished at the scene by 10.56pm.