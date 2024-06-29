Fire crews called to late-night open fire in Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.42pm reporting a fire in the open.

One crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to Market Place on Bradford Street in Shifnal.

The incident involved a small camp fire that was extinguished by crews.

The fire service was finished at the scene by 10.56pm.