Race boosts good causes in Shifnal

The sell-out event in April was organised by a group of the town’s residents, including Councillor Roger Cox, then the town’s Mayor.

“This was a hugely successful community event and the atmosphere created by the runners and their supporters generated a real buzz around the town on the day,” Councillor Cox said. “One of the main objectives was to generate funding for local organisations and I am delighted to say nearly £2,000 has been distributed to Shifnal community groups – hopefully they will all put the money to good use.”

The donations went to Shifnal Food Bank, MHA Communities, the Millennium Sensory Garden, Shifnal Carnival, Shifnal Youth Club and youth theatre group Centre Stage.

Lisa Hedges from Centre Stage, who was one of the 350 runners in the 10k race, said: “The Shifnal 10k was a great community event, I thoroughly enjoyed running in my first ever 10k, it’s even better that it was in my home town.

“There was a great atmosphere amongst the runners, and I know that it has inspired others to start working towards the race next year.

“The fact that one community event can support another community activity makes it even better. We are really appreciate of all the support that Shifnal Council have given us so far and to receive a donation is wonderful and I know all the children were really pleased that we had been selected to receive some money.”