'Our carnival is in three weeks but the parade route is blighted by potholes - we need help!'

Shifnal Carnival takes place on Saturday, June 29, and with time running out before the big day the committee has declared a 'pothole emergency'.

In a post on social media the committee says it has reported a number of potholes along the parade route – but says they have not yet been fixed.

They have been reported to Shropshire Council using the online 'fix my street' website, which allows people to tell the authority about potholes that need fixing in their communities.

Now the committee is urging other Shifnal residents to report their own concerns over the potholes along the procession route – in the hope it brings more attention to the issue, and a fix, before carnival day.

The post said: "Our carnival route has been blighted by potholes and we need your help to make things safe!

"If you live on any of the following roads we'd love it if you could report any potholes in your street using fixmystreet.com.

"Admirals Close – Newport Road – High Street.

"Curriers Lane – Orchard Road – Barn Road – Broadway.

"Shrewsbury Road – Victoria Road – Aston Street.

"We've reported a lot already but the more people that report issues, the more likely we are to get them fixed by carnival day."