Fire service clean up oil leak after two-vehicle crash in Shifnal
Police and fire crews attended a two-vehicle crash.
The incident took place on the A464 in Shifnal at around 7.40pm.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent one crew from Albrighton to the scene.
An update from the fire service said that the crash had involved two vehicles, with one leaking oil onto the road.
It added that fire officers had used an environmental grab pack and absorbent pads to deal with the leak.