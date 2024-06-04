Vintage bikes to descend on Shifnal for special event

The Midlands Motorcycle and Cycle Heritage Day on Saturday, June 15 will celebrate British manufacturing excellence and is set to be a big success.

Organiser David Morris, director of the Italian AutoMoto Club, said that people should expect an exciting and informative day.

“There is expected to be an incredibly strong turnout of really interesting machines on show,” he added.

“Motorbikes will range from very early Sunbeams, right through to the very latest models which have

just appeared on the market. The aim is to try and showcase as many phases of two-wheeler development as possible.

"The town centre will be closed off and filled with an array of historic motorbikes and cycles – it will be a free day out for families to come and learn something about their local industrial heritage as well as enjoy all that Shifnal has to offer.

“Wolverhampton was one of the original centres of the UK motorcycle and bicycle industry and Shifnal’s proximity to the city will be played out in this brand new day which will celebrate the country’s manufacturing excellence through motorcycle and cycle heritage. "

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal said: “This is one of a whole host of different events we are running in Shifnal this year, ranging from the hugely successful May Day and the Shifnal 10k race to Open Gardens Weekend and a Shifnal Discovery Trail in July.

“The heritage motorcycle and cycle day is a first of its kind event which all the family – as well as bike and motorcycle enthusiasts – will enjoy. We hope it will encourage visitors and locals alike to explore all our local shops and businesses and, well, Love Shifnal!”