Trucker and tractor fan Paddy Gandey is getting ready for another multi-day tractor run to raise money for charity.

Last year, the 60-year-old from Albrighton undertook a 700-mile round trip to Scotland in one of his vintage tractors, a mammoth adventure that raised over £7,000 for the Alzheimer's Society.

On Thursday, Paddy will set off on his un-restored 1963 Fordson New Performance Super Major tractor on a trip to the South Downs in time to join the National Vintage Tractor Road Run on Easter Sunday.

Joined by his friend, Paul Hill, the pair will traverse the back roads of Shropshire, starting with a dawdle through Ironbridge and Broseley, before hitting Worcestershire, Oxfordshire, Surrey and East Sussex at a top speed of 19mph.