'Distressed' cat sends fire crew on wild goose chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said they were called to the "animal rescue" in Lilyhurst just before 1pm on Monday following reports that a cat was heard in distress and thought to be in the ditch in a "wooded area" of the town.

However, a spokesperson said on arrival, despite a thorough search, while fire crews could hear the stricken cat's meaows they initially failed to locate it - until a keen-eyed fire officer spotted it up a nearby tree.

The spokesperson said that the cat was "safe and well" after being coaxed down three hours after the fire crew arrived.