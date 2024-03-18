French theme to Shifnal Easter event

Shifnal, which is celebrating 35 years of friendship with its twin town of Machecoul St-Même near Nantes, will have a special Easter bunny trail this year.

Members of the congregation at St Andrew’s Church have knitted toy rabbits which will be placed in shops around the town for a week from March 23.

Children are being asked to visit Nan’s or Presence in the centre of town to collect a map of the trail and complete the French names of the rabbits.

They can then return it to Nan’s or Presence to receive a chocolate treat.

“Each rabbit is named after a famous French person in recognition of Shifnal’s twin town,” said Sally Themans, of Love Shifnal, who is organising the Easter trail with Shifnal Twinning Association.

Shifnal Town Council is sponsoring the trail, which is part of a range of new activities and promotions programmed this year to increase footfall and the vibrancy of the town.