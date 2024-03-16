Kaleidoscope Nursery, based at St Andrew's C of E Primary School in Shifnal, has been told it must leave by August 23.

David Shaw, assistant director of education and achievement at Shropshire Council, said the decision had been taken over concerns that building work scheduled to take place at the school would mean the environment is not "appropriate" for children at the nursery.

Carole Rolinson, a director at the nursery, said the team was devastated at the news and would prioritise families and staff as they look at options for the future.

She said: "We have been delivering early years childcare in Shifnal for 30 years, and have been based at the site on the grounds of St Andrew's Primary School for 20 years.