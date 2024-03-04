One woman taken to hospital and two suffer minor injuries after crashes leave cars on their side

The crashes happened on Sunday afternoon with police, fire and ambulance all in attendance.

The first, at around 2.50pm, happened at the junction of the A5 and Lizard Lane in Burlington in Shifnal.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a passing by Patient Transport Service crew attended the scene alongside fire crews and police.

Two vehicles were involved, one of which was on its side.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival, we found two women who were passengers. The first woman was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"She received treatment at the scene and was conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. The second woman was assessed by ambulance staff and had minor injuries. She received treatment at the scene along with self care advice before being discharged.”

Later, at around 4.11pm, a collision occurred on Admaston Road in Wellington, Telford.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one private saloon vehicle collided with a parked car and came to rest on side.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said “One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a woman who was the driver of one of the cars.

"She was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained minor injuries. She received self care advice from ambulance staff before being discharged at the scene.”