Town council proud of latest flag raising day in remembrance of armed forces

Armed Forces ceremony at Shifnal Village Hall..

Town council representatives invited members of The Shifnal and District Branch of the Royal British Legion and Royal Air Force to attend along with representatives from St. Andrew’s Church.

Armed Forces Day ceremony at Shifnal Village Hall

The traditional flag raising day took place ahead of Armed Forces Day this Saturday.

Armed Forces Day ceremony at Shifnal Village Hall

Children from schools in Shifnal were also in attendance - St Andrews C of E Primary School, Shifnal Primary School and Idsall Comprehensive School - and, a town council spokesperson said, were a credit to their schools and parents as they took part in the service.

Armed Forces Day ceremony at Shifnal Village Hall

In a service led by Reverend Preb. Chris Thorpe and Paul Warrender, thoughts and prayers were given to those who had served in all of the armed forces in the past and those currently serving. A minute’s silence was also observed.

Armed Forces Day ceremony at Shifnal Village Hall

Readings were made by the children representing local schools and the RAF, also responsible for the raising of the flag.

Armed Forces Day ceremony at Shifnal Village Hall

Others in attendance at the event were representatives from Shifnal community groups.

The spokesperson said the council was always very proud to host the annual flag raising day.