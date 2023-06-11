Historic Shifnal hotel applies to add solar panels to roof

The Park House Hotel in Shifnal has applied to Shropshire Council’s planning department for approval for the work, which requires listed building consent.
A heritage statement with the application states: “With the proposal being exclusively on roofing there will be little if no overall effect on the street scene and furthermore the vernacular of the area, so the scale of the proposal should have no bearing on heritage of the hotel’s surroundings.”
A decision on the proposal will be taken by the council at a later date.
Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest. They include planning and licence applications and roadworks. They appear in the newspaper each day in the classified section. Below is a further selection.
New industrial units could be built if planning officers approve. The application if for the light industrial units, for storage and distribution, at Station House, Clee Hill Road, in Burford. The proposal also includes an access and parking.
A total of 18 homes could also be built in a village if the proposal is given the green light. A submission to Shropshire Council’s planning department asks for permission to create up to 18 new homes on land at Bank Farm, Worthen. The proposal also includes drainage, and access route, along with infrastructure and earthworks.
Another 10 homes could be built in a separate small village. Planners will be asked to consider approving ten new homes for land off Groton Farm Road in Marton – along with an access route.
A county private school is looking to create a glazed lobby at one of its residences. The plan, for Concord College, at Acton Burnell, would see the lobby added to The Warren residence at the site.
Telford & Wrekin Council is meanwhile being asked for permission to expand a farm to cater for nearly 50,000 chickens. The plan, for Ellerdine Grange Farm, at Ellerdine, would see the creation of two barn egg laying units – with 24,000 birds per unit.