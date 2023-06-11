Historic Shifnal hotel applies to add solar panels to roof

Park House Hotel in Shifnal

The Park House Hotel in Shifnal has applied to Shropshire Council’s planning department for approval for the work, which requires listed building consent.

The hotel has just completed a £250,000 refurbishment programme.

A heritage statement with the application states: “With the proposal being exclusively on roofing there will be little if no overall effect on the street scene and furthermore the vernacular of the area, so the scale of the proposal should have no bearing on heritage of the hotel’s surroundings.”

A decision on the proposal will be taken by the council at a later date.

Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest. They include planning and licence applications and roadworks. They appear in the newspaper each day in the classified section. Below is a further selection.