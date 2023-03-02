Fire engulfs car in rural Shropshire incident

Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters were scrambled from the station at Telford Central to Sherriffhales Drive, in Sherriffhales at 5.29pm on Wednesday .

When they arrived they found one car fully involved in fire. It was put out by firefighters donning breathing apparatus and using one hose reel jet and small gear.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one car fully involved in fire.

"Crews extinguished using one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus."

The fire crew sent their stop message at 6.07pm.