Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire engulfs car in rural Shropshire incident

By David TooleyShifnalPublished:

A car was wrecked in a fire at an isolated location in rural Shropshire.

Picture: Google Maps
Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters were scrambled from the station at Telford Central to Sherriffhales Drive, in Sherriffhales at 5.29pm on Wednesday .

When they arrived they found one car fully involved in fire. It was put out by firefighters donning breathing apparatus and using one hose reel jet and small gear.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one car fully involved in fire.

"Crews extinguished using one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus."

The fire crew sent their stop message at 6.07pm.

West Mercia Police has been asked if they are investigating.

Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News