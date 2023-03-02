Fire engulfs car in rural Shropshire incident

Firefighters were scrambled from the station at Telford Central to Sherriffhales Drive, in Sherriffhales at 5.29pm on Wednesday .
When they arrived they found one car fully involved in fire. It was put out by firefighters donning breathing apparatus and using one hose reel jet and small gear.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one car fully involved in fire.
"Crews extinguished using one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus."
The fire crew sent their stop message at 6.07pm.
West Mercia Police has been asked if they are investigating.