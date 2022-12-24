Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Massive support for Pauline's bra bank collection

By Sue AustinShifnalPublished:

A former Big Brother contestant promoting the use of Bra Banks, popped into a Shifnal gym to pick up dozens donated by its members.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 22/12/2022 Pauline Bennett from Wolverhampton has collected around 1,000 bras as part of her campaign to help Against Breast Cancer (ABC) and is getting ready to arrange pick up of them. Pictured, Pauline Bennett with David Corfield and pile of bras at David Corfield Gym, Shifnal....
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 22/12/2022 Pauline Bennett from Wolverhampton has collected around 1,000 bras as part of her campaign to help Against Breast Cancer (ABC) and is getting ready to arrange pick up of them. Pictured, Pauline Bennett with David Corfield and pile of bras at David Corfield Gym, Shifnal....

Pauline Bennett, who is also known as DJ Jazzi P, from Wolverhampton has spearheaded the collection of over 1,000 bras in recent months.

Recently she was at David Corfield Gym in Shifnal to be handed over a huge mound of unwanted bras.

They will be passed onto charities Against Breast Cancer and Breast Cancer Now, which recycle the bras to help fund breast cancer research.

Pauline, 58, who appeared on series 15 of the Big Brother show in 2014, has also been putting on a series of free fitness classes at gyms across her home city of Wolverhampton and the surrounding area including the David Corefield Gym.

She said members of her own family had been affected by breast cancer and she wanted to make a difference to help people.

"My godmother is a survivor of breast cancer and was one of the driving forces behind getting black prosthetics for women as, when she first got given one, it was white and didn't quite match up.

"There have been other people I've known who have had breast cancer and it affects men as well, so I just wanted to do something to make a difference to help people.

"I noticed I had all these bras and I didn't know what I was going to do with them, so I got in touch with ABC and talked to them about collecting bras, then realised there was only one bra bin in the city, near Compton Hospice, so started to work on getting more out there."

Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News