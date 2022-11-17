Severn Hospice reopens high street shop after eight-week refurbishment

Severn Hospice has re-opened its shop in Shifnal after a re-fit

Severn Hospice has spent eight weeks giving a makeover to its Shifnal high street shop, creating more space for the stock it sells to support its caring services, as well as improving the backroom working area for staff and volunteers.

Three of the hospice’s community nurses attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and were able to thank supporters in person for donating to the shop and buying from it.

Community shop manager Claire Henshaw said: “We had a fantastic reopening day and it was great to welcome back familiar faces as well as new customers.

“Shifnal residents have always been such loyal supporters of the hospice and our community shop and it was great to know we’d been missed and to hear all the compliments on our new look.

“Everyone is feeling the pinch right now so hopefully with more space for stock and a better layout customers will find it so much easier to track down those bargains.”