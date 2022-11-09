Picture: West Mercia Police

Police and keepers at WILD Zoological Park based at Bobbington, Halfpenny Green, launched a bird hunt on Tuesday after the massive eagle got spooked during an exercise session.

"Update, she's found!" said an excited spokesman on Facebook.

The three-foot tall bird, with a wingspan of seven feet, had been wearing a GPS tracking unit. But the battery was faulty and failed after a matter of hours, keepers said. She was spotted flying around Shifnal and surrounding areas yesterday.

People had been warned not to approach the bird or try and feed it if they see it.